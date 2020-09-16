TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan, Merkel discuss eastern Mediterranean dispute
In a video conference, Erdogan told Merkel that EU states should be fair and consistent on eastern Mediterranean issues.
Erdogan, Merkel discuss eastern Mediterranean dispute
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) has teleconference call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel alongside with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Ankara, Turkey on March 17, 2020. / AA
September 16, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday held a video conference and discussed matters pertaining to the eastern Mediterranean.

According to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate, the two leaders also discussed bilateral and regional issues.

During the meeting, Erdogan told Merkel that European states should be fair and consistent on the issue of Eastern Mediterranean.

READ MORE: ‘Seeking justice at core of Turkey’s Eastern Mediterranean activities’

He stated that disputes could be resolved through negotiation as long as there is a fair approach to the eastern Mediterranean.

Erdogan stressed that Turkey would continue to pursue active policy on the country’s own rights.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, National Defense Minister Hulus Akar, head of the National Intelligence Organization Hakan Fidan, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin and Chief of Cabinet Hasan Dogan also attended the meeting.

Greece has contested Turkey’s energy exploration in the region, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast.

Recommended

READ MORE: Why Turkey and Greece have so many differences

Turkey has the longest coastline in the Mediterranean and has sent out seismic ships to explore for energy reserves on its continental shelf.

Both Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have rights in the region.

In order to reduce tensions, Turkey has called for dialogue to ensure the fair sharing of resources.

The EU also called for negotiations between the parties. 

EU leaders will discuss the conflict as well as the bloc’s relations with Turkey during their extraordinary summit in Brussels on September 24-25.

In order to prepare for the leaders’ meeting, the European Parliament will adopt a resolution on the topic this week.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel