The US President Donald Trump's popularity among Indian Americans has increased to 28 percent since 2016, according to a September poll by the Indiaspora-AAPI Data.

The poll, however, indicated that the Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden still has the support of at least 54 percent of Indian Americans.

The support for Biden among Americans of Indian background is quite low compared to the levels the previous democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton, enjoyed. Clinton was backed by 77 percent of Indian Americans, and her predecessor, Barack Obama, was even more popular. He could boast of the support of 84 percent Indian Americans in 2012.

The Republican effort to woo Indian Americans

Biden’s relationship with the community has been significantly strong. He recently praised them saying “their hard work and entrepreneurship have powered the economic growth of the United States”. Under Obama's presidency, Biden, who served as the vice president, worked for strengthening bilateral ties between India and the US. He also nominated Indian American Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate for vice presidency.

Trump, however, took some bold steps recently in order to garner support among the community. In the autumn of 2019, he shared the stage with India's Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event dubbed "Howdy Modi'' in Houston, Texas. Modi commands immense respect among the Indian-American community and his aggressive policies such as the abrogation of semi-autonomous status of the disputed Kashmir region, as well as the passing of anti-Muslim laws, like the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), have been well received by the minority community in the US.

The Indiaspora-AAPI survey also showed 56 percent of 1.8 million registered Indian American voters were contacted by Democrats and 48 percent by Republicans. The percentage of Republicans reaching the Indian community was only 31 percent in 2016.

If indecisive voters are attracted, the Indian-American support for Trump could reach up to 30 percent and go on to secure his re-election on November 3.

Trump and India's anti-Muslim law