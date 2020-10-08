Armenia has revoked the accreditation of a Russian journalist over news reports from occupied Karabakh – a scene of bitter clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian soldiers.

In a Facebook statement, Novaya Gazeta's Russia correspondent Ilya Azar said his accreditation was cancelled by the Armenian Foreign Ministry and he was prohibited from engaging in journalism activities in the Armenia-occupied region.

Stating that Yerevan is attempting to limit the work of journalists in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azar said his accreditation was revoked due to his articles on Shusha and Lacin area of the region.

Azar said the promises of freedom of the press by Armenian authorities were now up for debate and added that his articles only reflected the reality on the ground.

Military loses on Armenia side higher

In a recent article, Azar reported that the military losses from the Armenian side were much higher than the announced official figures.