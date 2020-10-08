Jack Dorsey – chief of Twitter and US-based payments company Square – has purchased around 4,709 Bitcoin at an aggregate purchase price of $50 million.

Announcing the news on Thursday, Square said it believes that cryptocurrency "is an instrument of economic empowerment and provides a way for the world to participate in a global monetary system, which aligns with the company’s purpose."

The investment represents approximately one percent of Square's total assets as of the end of the second quarter of 2020.

Dorsey shared the company statement from his Twitter handle.

"And FAR more important than that is us investing directly in open source development with @sqcrypto, opening access to patents with COPA (open-patent.org), and making #bitcoin more accessible and useful to millions of people with @CashApp," Square founder wrote.

READ MORE: States, sovereignty and the brave new world of cryptocurrencies

'Ubiquitous currency'