US President Donald Trump has said he will not participate in a debate with Democrat Joe Biden under a new format announced by the debates commission in which each candidate would appear at remote locations.

In an interview with Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo, Trump said the new virtual format announced by the Commission on Presidential Debates was not acceptable to him.

"I'm not going to do a virtual debate," he said.

Trump was back at work in the Oval Office just six days after testing positive for coronavirus, despite warnings that his return could put others at risk.

After contradictory statements on whether the president was back at work on Tuesday, a senior administration official told AFP news agency that Trump was present on Wednesday with an "extremely limited" staff in his office.

Trump also released a video message saying he's feeling "great" and "like perfect" and called his diagnosis "a blessing in disguise."

Trump should be able to resume "public engagements" from Saturday, the White House physician announced, saying the US leader has responded "extremely well" to Covid-19 treatment.

"Saturday will be day 10 since Thursday's diagnosis, and based on the trajectory of advanced diagnostics the team has been conducting, I fully anticipate the President's safe return to public engagements at that time," Trump's doctor Sean Conley said in a statement.

The president later said he might try to do a rally on Saturday night, probably in Florida. In an interview with Fox News, Trump also said he will likely take a Covid-19 test on Friday.

Trump received an experimental antibody cocktail made by Regeneron through a "compassionate use" exemption. The safety and effectiveness of the drug have not yet been proven.

US stimulus deal

Trump also said he now sees "really good" odds of reaching a deal with Democrats in Congress on a new round of coronavirus stimulus to boost the battered US economy, a sharp reversal from his stance earlier this week.

"We're starting to have some very productive talks," he said, referring specifically to proposals for assistance for airlines and $1,200 checks for workers.

"We're talking about a bigger deal than airlines," he told Bartiromo. "I think we have a really good chance of doing something."

Chaotic presidential debate