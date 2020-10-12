Major fires exploded across Turkish cities on October 10, burning down approximately 400 hectares of forests, empty residential buildings and animals.

With the combined efforts of firefighters, the blaze has been taken under full control, according to the Minister Of Agriculture And Forestry.

Viral footage circulated on social media showing people running away from fires that strong winds had carried towards residential buildings. In the background, sirens blared. The governor of Hatay province first said a transformer fire could have caused the first spark, yet the sudden eruption of fires in different areas at the same time hinted at the possibility of sabotage.

“There have been many reports of people who have been spotted with jerry cans...We’re still investigating these claims but it’s not a coincidence that these fires erupted at different areas at the same time is not a coincidence,” Lutfi Savas, Governor of Hatay told TRT News on October 10. He also stated that there are signs pointing towards organised crime.

“Children of Fire Initiative”

Meanwhile, Children of Fire Initiative, a PKK affiliate group, claimed responsibility for the fires in a statement published on Nuce Civan, an online pro-PKK publication.

The PKK has been designated a terror organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

It has been carrying out terrorist acts against the Turkish state since 1984, a couple of years after the group was founded.

This is not the first time the group has claimed responsibility for Turkish fires. It said it burnt hundreds of hectares of forests last year between July 11 and August 24 in 27 different arson attacks last year.

Meanwhile, a hashtag, #HatayiPKKYakti, “PKK burnt Hatay” began trending on Twitter.