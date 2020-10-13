An Israeli government study has found that the overwhelming amount of Twitter chatter in Arabic on Twitter was against the recent deal between Israel and the UAE.

A report released by Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs found that 90 percent of Arabic language tweets and hashtags concerning the treaty were negative with just five percent positive.

The research by Israeli officials, which covered the period between August 12 and September 8, found that 45 percent of tweets characterised the deal between Israel and Abu Dhabi as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause, while 27 percent objected to the signing of any agreement with ‘Zionists’.

The findings run contrary to a Zogby poll published by the pro-Emirati news outlet, Sky News Arabia, which found majorities in Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE in favour of the deal.

It should be noted that with the relative exception of Jordan, the remaining states closely monitor their populations for dissenting views.

A separate study by the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies (ACRPS), which ran between November 2019 and September 2020 and found that overwhelming majorities in all Arab countries rejected normalisation with Israel, including in Saudi Arabia.

The findings released earlier in October, said 88 percent of Arabs were opposed to normalising relations, with just six percent in support.

Reasons for opposing normalisation

Many across the region refuse to accept normalisation so long as Israel continues to occupy Palestinian land, including the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza.