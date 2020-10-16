WORLD
Political parties in Kashmir form alliance to seek restoration of autonomy
The alliance says it wants India to return to the people of Kashmir the rights they held before August 5, 2019.
(L to R) Awami National Conference leader Muzaffar Shah, Communist Party of India leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, Jammu and Kashmir former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and Peoples Democratic Party President Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar in Srinagar, October 15, 2020. / Reuters
October 16, 2020

Kashmir’s main political parties have announced a grand alliance to seek a peaceful restoration of its autonomy after India's release of the last major Kashmiri political leader from lengthy detention.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government revoked the Muslim-majority region’s special status last year, cracked down on opposition and rounded up hundreds of people to forestall protests.

On Tuesday, the government ordered the release of Mehbooba Mufti after a 14-month detention and she and other leaders promptly called for a campaign to restore Kashmir’s special rights.

READ MORE:Anti-India clashes erupt in Kashmir after rebels, civilian killed

"Our battle is a constitutional battle. We want the government of India to return to the people of the state (of Kashmir) the rights they held before 5th August, 2019," former Kashmiri chief minister Farooq Abdullah said.

Modi’s government said at the time that ending Kashmir’s special status was necessary for closer integration of the Himalayan mountain territory into the rest of India.

READ MORE:Indian police in Kashmir investigate army's alleged staging of gun battle

After revoking Kashmir's autonomy, the New Delhi government imposed a communication blackout with mobiles phones, internet links and landlines cut as part of its crackdown.

Abdullah and his son Omar, both former chief ministers, were released by authorities earlier this year.

READ MORE: Indian army admits wrongdoing in killing three Kashmiris

