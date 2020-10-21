Ibrahim Omer has become the first African-origin member of Parliament in New Zealand after Saturday’s general election.

The 42-year-old Eritrean represents Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party, who romped to victory giving her political party its biggest win in the last half-century.

Given his extraordinary journey from being living in a refugee camp, to being a sitting politician in parliament in New Zealand, Omer described his election as an MP as a huge privilege which comes with huge responsibility.

“This is a collective victory for all of us,” he explained. “People have put their faith in me and I don’t take that for granted. I will work hard.”

He promised to “fight for people in the positions he has been in to have better opportunities for a decent life" during his campaigns, and dedicated his new role promotion to “ the low paid workers" and "former refugees".

Here is how this tremendous journey came to pass.

Escaping from Eritrea to Sudan

Born and raised in Eritrea, Omer had always wanted to be a politician. His home country’s repressive regime, however, forced him to flee Sudan.

“In Eritrea, there is no opportunity to pursue any political activities. Instead, in 2000, I was recruited to become a soldier for an indefinite period. After completing the military training, I was stationed in the trenches around the border with Ethiopia until I left Eritrea in 2003 and became a refugee in Sudan,” Omer told SBS Tigrinya.

“There was a shoot to kill policy on the border by the regime, I had very limited options, either to be shot, or get arrested and spend years in underground or metal shipping containers, or make it safe to Sudan,” he explained to Amnesty International.

Between 2003 and 2008, Omer lived as a refugee in Sudan and then as an interpreter in United Nations-run refugee camps.