Thursday, October 22, 2020

France reports all-time high new cases, at more than 40,000

French health authorities have reported 41,622 new confirmed cases over 24 hours, an all-time daily high that was published shortly after the government announced a broad extension of the curfew put in place a week ago in Paris and other major cities.

The number of people in France who have died from infections was up by 162, at 34,210, and the cumulative number of cases now totals 999,043.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex extended curfews to 38 regions to help lower the spread because “the second wave is here.”

Turkey’s daily symptomatic cases top 2,000

Turkey has confirmed 2,102 more patients over the past 24 hours, taking the country's overall count to 355,528, according to Health Ministry data.

Turkey registered another 1,581 recoveries over the past day, raising the tally to 310,027. Meanwhile, the death toll reached 9,584 with 71 new fatalities reported.

The number of patients in critical condition now stands at 1,599.

UK records slight drop to 21,242 new cases

A further 21,242 cases have been reported in Britain, down from a record 26,688 cases a day earlier, daily government statistics showed.

There were a further 189 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, down slightly from 191 the day before.

Morocco reports daily record of 4,151 new cases

Morocco’s Health Ministry has reported 4,151 new infections, the largest one-day rise on record, with nearly half of cases in economic powerhouse Casablanca.

The surge in cases came after Morocco eased some restrictive measures earlier this month, allowing children back to public schools in Casablanca and opening more mosques.

There are now 29,118 active cases in Morocco, which has a coronavirus fatality rate of 1.7 percent and a recovery rate of 82.7 percent, according to Health Ministry data.

US' CDC reports 221,438 total deaths from coronavirus

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported 8,312,667 cases, an increase of 63,656 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,076 to 221,438.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Iran grapples with third wave as cases surge

Iran has recorded the second-highest single-day cases as the country grapples with the third wave of virus that has led to a record number of hospitalisations.

Sima Sadat Lari, Iran’s Health Ministry spokesperson, announced 5,471 new infections and 304 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally of infections to 550,757 and death toll to 31,650.

She said 442,674 have recovered from the virus, while 4,897 continue to be in critical condition.

Italy sets new record in daily infections at over 16,000

Italy has reported a fresh record high in new infections, topping 16,000 daily cases for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

According to Health Ministry data, the national tally has now reached 465,726 confirmed cases.

The country also reported 136 new deaths in the last 24 hours, with the national death toll rising to 36,968.

Ireland plunges into second lockdown

A "cloud of sadness" has descended on the streets of central Dublin as Ireland became the first EU nation to return to a full lockdown.

Schools remain open but otherwise, for six weeks, all Irish citizens have been told to stay home, with a strict five-km (three-mile) travel limit for exercise.

Ireland has suffered 1,868 deaths and 53,422 confirmed cases so far, with cases rising in line with an upsurge across Europe and setting the stage for a winter of harsh restrictions.

Germany daily cases hit record high at 11,287

Germany has reported a huge jump in cases, with health experts warning of a "very serious" situation and regional disagreements hampering efforts to slow the contagion.

The country reported 11,287 new cases in the past 24 hours — a large increase from the previous record of 7,830 last Friday.

"The overall situation has become very serious," Lothar Wieler, the head of the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre, told a press conference.

Czech Republic heads into second lockdown

Czechs had been assured it wouldn't happen again but amid a record surge of infections that is threatening the entire health system with collapse, the Czech Republic is adopting the same massive restrictions it slapped on citizens in the spring.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis had repeatedly said these measures would never return. He apologised for the huge impact the restrictions will have on everyday life.

Since the start of the pandemic, the Czech Republic has registered 208,915 confirmed infections, about one-third of them in the past seven days, and 1,739 people have died — with a record 100 deaths registered on Monday.

Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia report biggest daily rise in cases

Croatia has reported its biggest rise in daily new infections with 1,563 new cases, nearly half of which were in its capital Zagreb, where they more than doubled.

So far, Croatia, a country of some four million people, has recorded 29,850 cases with 406 deaths. There are currently 7,380 active cases.

Neighbouring Slovenia, with two million people, also reported a record-high number of daily cases, reaching 1,663 infections.

Croatia's southeastern neighbour, Bosnia, reported a record 999 new infections, bringing the total number of cases in the country of about 3.3 million to 37,314, with 1,051 deaths.

Austria's daily cases jumps to new high

Austria's daily tally of cases has jumped past 2,000 to a new high of 2,435, data from the interior and health ministries showed.

The daily number of cases has been rising steadily, repeatedly setting new records since exceeding the first wave's peak of 1,050 this month.

UK reports virus contacts under 60 percent in new record low

A record low 59.6 percent of contacts of positive cases were reached in the latest week, statistics for England's Test and Trace scheme showed, with turnaround times for people receiving their results also getting slower.

Between October 8 and October 14, 33.4 percent of in-person test results were received the day after the test was taken, compared with 67.9 percent the week before.

Russia's coronavirus death toll passes 25,000

Russia has recorded 290 new deaths from Covid-19, bringing its official death toll to 25,242.

Authorities reported 15,971 new virus infections in the previous 24 hours, bringing the nationwide total to 1,463,306, the fourth highest in the world.

Former Belgian PM in intensive care

Sophie Wilmes, who as Belgian's prime minister led the country's fight against the navirus, has been hospitalised in intensive care with Covid-19, her office said.

Wilmes, 45, who handed the reins over to Alexander de Croo earlier this month and is now Belgian's foreign minister, announced last week that she had tested positive. She was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Elke Pattyn told The Associated Press that Wilmes is in a stable condition and conscious. She said her condition “is not worrying”.

Wilmes was in charge when the first wave of infections hit the country this spring.

She said last week she thought she got infected within her family circle.

Ukraine reports daily record of 7,053 virus cases

Ukraine registered a daily record of 7,053 Covid-19 cases, the national security council said, up from a previous record of 6,719.

The total number of cases climbed to 322,879.

The council said 116 new virus-related deaths were registered in the past day. On Wednesday, the toll hit a record 141.

Ukraine has recorded over 5,000 new virus cases almost every day since the start of October. The spike in infections has prompted the government to extend lockdown measures until end-2020.

Russian health minister self-isolates

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko will self-isolate after one of his family members tested positive for Covid-19, the RIA news agency reported, citing one of Murashko's aides.

Russia recorded 15,971 new coronavirus infections and 290 new deaths from the virus, bringing its official death toll to 25,242.

Hungary also looking to Russia, China for Covid-19 vaccine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has asked local health experts to look into the efficiency of Covid-19 vaccines developed by Russia and China for possible later purchases, Orban's chief of staff said.

Gergely Gulyas told a press briefing that Hungary was ready to buy the vaccines if they provide efficient protection against coronavirus. He said Hungary had also committed to buy 6.5 million vaccines from AstraZeneca at a cost of $42.24 million (13 billion forints) under a wider European Union agreement.

Gulyas also said the government would keep schools open after the autumn break next week.

Indonesia reports 4,432 new virus cases, 102 deaths

Indonesia reported 4,432 new virus infections, taking the total number of cases to 377,541, data from the country's Covid-19 task force showed.

The data also showed 102 new deaths, bringing the total to 12,959.