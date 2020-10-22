A civil war has broken out in Pakistan’s largest city of Karachi - that is if some sections of the Indian media are to be believed.

For the rest of the world, including millions of confused Pakistanis, life in the country’s commercial capital seems pretty much normal.

Major TV and online outlets including Times Now, Zee News, theprint.in and India.com, have been reporting a ‘civil-war like situation’ in which local police forces battled army battalions trying to overthrow the provincial government of Sindh, where Karachi is located.

Of course, no such thing is happening.

There has been some consternation at the army’s decision to briefly detain Sindh’s police chief Mushtaq Mehar in order to pressure him into arresting Mohammad Safdar, the son-in-law of fugitive former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Safdar’s arrest took place after large but event free protests against the administration of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

To voice their frustration at the arrest of Mehar, a number of police officers applied for leave on the same dates. The anger has been somewhat assuaged by Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s announcement of an inquiry into the behaviour of his officers.

A political scandal perhaps and another episode shedding light on the complex role Pakistan’s army plays in civilian politics but a far cry from the ‘civil war like situation’ being reported by Indian media outlets, some of which reported gun battles, violent protests, and deaths.

The reports have since been seized upon by the far-right Indian Twittersphere, which has added its own embellishments to the developing (and imaginary) situation.

According to verified Indian ultranationalist Prashant Patel Umrao, police in Sindh were demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad and that “many officers are died (sic).”

Umrao’s assertions were completely unsubstantiated, but nevertheless left untouched on Twitter, where they have been retweeted thousands of times.

Pakistani Twitter hits back

Bemused Pakistanis were quick to respond to the false reports after a presumably short glance outside the window confirmed there was no ongoing civil war in their biggest city.

On Twitter, those living in Karachi shared tongue-in-cheek images of the purported clashes, with many either photoshopped or taken from TV shows popular in the country.