CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Schwarzenegger recovering well from heart surgery
The actor had surgery to put in a new aortic valve. He's had previous surgery where a new pulmonary valve was put into his heart.
Schwarzenegger recovering well from heart surgery
Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger attends the COP24 UN Climate Change Conference 2018 in Katowice, Poland December 3, 2018. / Reuters
October 24, 2020

Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger says he has had heart surgery and is feeling "fantastic."

"I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland," the "Terminator" actor and former California governor tweeted on Friday.

Schwarzenegger, 73, posted a picture of himself giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed at the Cleveland Clinic, and thanked medical staff there.

Recommended

The actor, who was born with a heart defect, underwent emergency open-heart surgery in 2018 to replace a pulmonary valve.

Schwarzenegger became one of the world's best known action movie stars in the 1980s with films including "Conan the Barbarian" and "The Terminator," and comedies such as "Twins."

In 2003 he was elected governor of California and championed environmental policies. 

After ending his term in 2011, he returned to movies, appearing in "The Expendables 2," as well as a sequel to "The Terminator."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions