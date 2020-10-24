Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger says he has had heart surgery and is feeling "fantastic."

"I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland," the "Terminator" actor and former California governor tweeted on Friday.

Schwarzenegger, 73, posted a picture of himself giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed at the Cleveland Clinic, and thanked medical staff there.