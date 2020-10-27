Chileans voted on Sunday to change the military dictatorship-era constitution in a referendum which was overwhelmingly approved by voters, 78 percent to be precise.

The rewriting of Chile's constitution, which was drafted under the military rule of General Augusto Pinochet in 1980, is considered as a “rebirth” by the Chileans.

Right-wing President Pinera agreed to hold a referendum on whether to change the constitution after month-long mass protests.

More than a million protesters took to the streets of the capital, Santiago, last year, asking for a change in governance. As a result, Pinera promised a referendum and planned it to be held in April, but it was delayed until October due to the pandemic.

Chileans responded to two questions in the referendum: whether they want a new constitution and what kind of committee they would want to see drafting it.

According to officials, 7.5 million citizens went to the polls.

78 percent voted in favour of a new constitution, while 79 percent also voted for a constitutional committee body which will be totally elected by a popular vote.

People dismissed attendance of members of Congress to the committee.

What do Chileans want from the new constitution?