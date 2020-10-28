The government of India amended the land laws of India-administered Jammu and Kashmir by omitting the land protection clause on Monday, which allowed only permanent residents to own properties in the internationally recognised disputed region.

The amendment allows outsiders to buy non-agricultural, urban lands and set up industries.

The decision will also remove any restriction of purchasing the farmland by non-Jammu and Kashmiri agriculturists.

Furthermore, there will be no limits on the quantum of area to build any structure like a residence or a shop.

The new amendments will not be applicable to Ladakh, which was part of Jammu and Kashmir until New Delhi unilaterally revoked the nominal autonomy of the region on August 5 2019, and sliced the region in two domains. Since then, Ladakh, an area claimed by China, became a separate union territory.

New Delhi's move prompted harsh criticism from Kashmiri separatist leaders as well as politicians associated with India.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference, a separatist group that seeks the UN-sanctioned right to self determination, described the move as a push to change the disputed region's Muslim majority demography.

In a press statement, the group said the Indian government lifted the demographic protection "to snatch our land, destroy our identity and turn us into a minority in our own land”.

Pro-India politicians, who have always taken pride in India's secular democracy, but of late expressed their disillusionment with the country's leadership, are criticising the move as much as the Kashmiri separatists do.

“Jammu and Kashmir has been put up for sale and left bereft of any basic protections. The amendments add to the fear of demographic changes. They want to alter the character of this place,” said Omar Abdullah, pro-India Kashmiri politician and former chief minister of the disputed territory.

Other Kashmiri politicians, who do not question India's rule in Kashmir but protest last year's removal of the region's autonomy, also denounced New Delhi's decision of allowing outsiders to purchase properties in Jammu and Kashmir.