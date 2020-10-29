Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said it is "a matter of honour" to stand against attacks on Prophet Muhammad in a parliamentary address to his governing party.

"Unfortunately, we are in a period when hostility to Islam and Muslims and disrespect for the prophet is spreading like cancer, especially among leaders in Europe," he told his Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group on Wednesday.

Erdogan noted that France, and Europe in general, deserved better than the vicious, provocative and hateful policies of French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We call on prudent Europeans to take action against this dangerous trend on behalf of themselves and their children for a bright future," he said.

Earlier this month, Macron accused French Muslims of "separatism" and described Islam as "a religion in crisis all over the world."

“No Muslim can be a terrorist, nor can any terrorist be a Muslim. A terrorist is a black-hearted person and a bloody murderer who does not hesitate to kill innocent people to achieve his own goals, who can use every method to this end,” Erdogan said.

READ MORE: Turkey vows legal steps as Erdogan dismisses Hebdo cartoon

READ MORE: Erdogan criticises Wilders, questions Macron's mental health again

Controversial cartoons