Johansson and Jost, a writer and comedian on television sketch show "Saturday Night Live," started dating about three years ago and got engaged in May 2019.

It is the first marriage for Jost, 38, and the third for Johansson, 35, who was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and French businessman Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a daughter.

Johansson is one of the world's highest-paid actresses thanks to roles that range from playing the Black Widow in comic book movies "Iron Man 2" and the "Avengers" franchise to independent fare like 2019's "Marriage Story," for which she received an Oscar nomination.

The standalone movie "Black Widow" is expected to be released in May 2021.

