Families for Repatriation International (FRI), a new network, aims to bring back foreign nationals being kept in detention centres and camps in northern Syria for their alleged links to Daesh. They are urging Western governments to take responsibility for their respective citizens.

But repatriating even children and women, whose fathers and husbands might have been affiliated with Daesh, is not a popular policy across Europe.

More than 65,000 people have been kept for years in these camps where hundreds of people have already died due to poor living conditions. Among them, nearly 3,000 women and 7,000 children are foreign nationals, along with 2,000 men.

In January, despite the fact that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) released a strong statement, urging member states and other European countries to repatriate their citizens, none have made any public moves with this regard.

“The Parliamentary Assembly is appalled by the dire situation of the children in Syria and Iraq whose parents, believed to be affiliated to ISIS/Daesh, are citizens of Council of Europe member States,” the PACE statement said.

“Most of these children are below the age of 12, stranded in squalid camps and detention centres, lacking food, shelter from the elements, access to clean water, medical services and education. They are exposed to risks of endemic violence, exploitation and sexual abuse, trafficking, harassment, as well as radicalisation risks,” the statement continued.

“Girls are especially vulnerable and a gender-sensitive approach and policies must be ensured throughout to mitigate risks and exposure. Many of the children are unaccompanied and/or orphans. With every day passing, more children’s lives will be lost or ruined, unless the member States concerned act without further delay,” the statement urged.