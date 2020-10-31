Armenia and Azerbaijan did not commit to a fresh ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict during talks in Geneva, but did agree to measures to defuse tensions, including vowing not to target civilians, mediators have said.

Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov met in the Swiss city for talks aimed at reining in more than a month of clashes in the disputed region that have killed more than a thousand people.

Mediators from France, Russia and the US, known as the "Minsk Group," said in a statement they had urged the sides to fully implement a previously agreed ceasefire.

Both sides, the statement said, had "engaged in an open and substantive exchange of views aimed at clarifying their negotiating positions" on sticking points in the ceasefire agreement reached in Moscow on October 10, and subsequently reaffirmed in Paris and Washington.

They had meanwhile "agreed to take a number of steps on an urgent basis," the statement said.

Both sides had committed to "not deliberately target civilian populations or non-military objects in accordance with international humanitarian law," it said.

They had also agreed to "actively engage in the implementation of the recovery and exchange of remains on the battlefield."

Both sides also said that within a week they would deliver lists of currently detained war prisoners to the Red Cross "for the purposes of providing access and eventual exchange."

And finally they committed to provide written comments and questions related to discussions around introducing mechanisms to verify if a ceasefire was being upheld.

"The co-chairs will continue working with the sides intensively to find a peaceful settlement of the conflict," Friday's statement said.

READ MORE: Azerbaijan inflicts heavy losses on Armenian army, closes in on key town

Azerbaijan moves European court

Azerbaijan has moved the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) over Armenia’s attacks on civilians, authorities said on Friday.

In a meeting with representatives of diplomatic missions and media outlets, Azerbaijan’s Chief Prosecutor's Office said all evidence regarding Armenia’s assaults on civilians has been gathered.

With the necessary proof, Azerbaijan has officially appealed to the ECHR to take action, the authority said.

According to information shared in the meeting, an investigation has been launched against Arayik Harutyunyan, the leader of the so-called Armenian administration in Nagorno-Karabakh, his deputy David Babayan, military administrator Jalal Harutyunyan, and Armenian lawmaker Arman Babajanyan.

The probe has been launched over Armenia’s missile attack on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja and international warrants have also been issued.

It was also said that an investigation has been initiated against six people – three of them French nationals and the others from the US, Belarus, and Georgia – for fighting alongside the Armenian army.