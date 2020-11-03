A four-year-old girl has been pulled out of the rubble alive days after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Turkey's Aegean region.

Ayla Gezgin was rescued on Tuesday in the Bayrakli district of the Aegean Izmir province 91 hours after the quake.

Ayla, the 107th survivor to be rescued, was taken to hospital.

On Twitter, Mehmet Gulluoglu, the head of Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), expressed happiness at the little girl's rescue.

Speaking to reporters following Ayla's rescue, a rescue team member, Nusret Aksoy, said he spotted the struggling young girl waving her hand.

Death toll rises

The death toll from last week’s powerful earthquake in Turkey’s Aegean region has risen to 102, authorities have said.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) statement on Tuesday, 147 victims are still under treatment, while 847 more have been discharged from hospitals.

A total of 1,464 aftershocks – 44 of them with a magnitude higher than 4.0 – have been recorded since last Friday’s 6.6-magnitude quake rattled Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city that is home to more than 4.3 million, the agency said.

Two teenagers also died on the Greek island of Samos, Greek authorities had said earlier.

At least 994 people had been injured in Izmir, the disaster agency said.

No place to call home

Some 1,225 aftershocks have hit the area since then, with 43 of them above magnitude 4, the disaster agency said earlier on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference in the western Izmir province a day earlier, Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum updated the number of heavily damaged and destroyed buildings to 58.

Temporary accommodation has been established to meet the urgent need for shelter in the city of Izmir, with 3,545 tents, 57 general-purpose tents, 24,382 blankets, 13,280 beds, 5,500 sleeping sets, 2,657 kitchen sets and four showers and toilet containers shipped to the zone, the disaster agency said.

At least 1,864 tents have been installed, with the set up of 2,038 underway.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he was "determined to heal the wounds of our brothers and sisters in Izmir before the cold and rains begin." He added that Turkey stands by the "citizens affected by the earthquake."

Three-year-old rescued after 65 hours

Elif Perincek, 3, was pulled from debris in the Bayrakli district of western Izmir province nearly 65 hours after the quake.

Elif was the 106th person to be rescued from the rubble and she was taken to hospital.