Argentine football great Diego Maradona underwent successful brain surgery on a blood clot on Tuesday night, his doctor has said.

"We managed to successfully remove the clot. Diego coped well with the surgery," Leopoldo Luque said at the icon's private clinic in the capital Buenos Aires.

"It's under control, there's a little drainage (of blood). He'll remain under observation."

Maradona, 60, had gone to hospital in La Plate - where he is the coach at Gimnasia y Esgrima - on Monday after falling ill.

What happened?

It was announced by his personal doctor that Diego Maradona will undergo surgery because of possible bleeding on his brain.

"He has a subdural hematoma," Dr Leopoldo Luque told journalists on Tuesday. "We will do it today."

The doctor said Maradona has an accumulation of blood between a membrane and his brain.

Luque, who is a neurologist, said the problem was likely caused by an accident, but Maradona said he doesn't remember the event.

The doctor said he will perform the surgery himself at a hospital that he did not identify.

The 1986 World Cup champion was admitted to a private hospital with signs of depression on Monday, three days after his 60th birthday.

Maradona 'very weak, very tired'

A scan revealed the blood clot, which Argentine media are speculating was the result of a blow to the head.

Earlier in the day, Luque claimed Maradona was feeling "much better and eager to leave" hospital but insisted that he was suffering from anemia - a lack of iron in his system - and dehydration.

Luque said it has left him feeling "very weak, very tired." After further tests he was diagnosed with the blood clot.

He was transferred from a hospital in La Plata, 60 kilometres south of Buenos Aires, to a specialist clinic in the capital.