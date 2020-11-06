WORLD
2 MIN READ
Libyan parliamentarians meet for peace talks in Morocco
The lawmakers have met in the coastal town of Bouznika for talks that come ahead of a major meeting in Tunisia slated for November 9.
Libyan parliamentarians meet for peace talks in Morocco
Members of the Libyan joint military commission meet for talks in Ghadames, a desert oasis some 465 kilometres southwest of the capital Tripoli, on November 2, 2020. / AFP
November 6, 2020

Libyan politicians from the war-ravaged North African nation's rival administrations have met for the latest round of peace talks in Morocco.

The lawmakers met in the coastal town of Bouznika, south of Morocco's capital Rabat on Thursday, for talks that come ahead of a major meeting in Tunisia slated for November 9.

The talks follow a "permanent" UN-backed ceasefire agreement signed in Switzerland last month, intended to pave the way towards a political solution to the country's grinding conflict.

READ MORE:Libyan premier takes back decision to resign

Conflict in Libya

Libya, with Africa's largest proven crude oil reserves, has been wracked by conflict for nearly a decade, since the overthrow and killing of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

It has since been dominated by armed groups and divided between two administrations that have been bitterly-opposed: the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in the capital Tripoli, and a rival administration in the east backed by warlord Khalifa Haftar.

READ MORE:Libya's UN-backed govt inks security deal with Qatar

Recommended

Negotiations

Warring factions returned to the negotiating table in September in UN-supported talks, with negotiations being held in Morocco, Egypt and Switzerland.

Details of the agenda of the talks in Morocco have not been released.

Negotiators are pushing parallel efforts to broker peace, with the military section of talks taking place this week for the fist time on Libyan soil.

On Tuesday, former enemy officers sat together in a joint military commission and agreed on a road map for implementing the ceasefire deal.

READ MORE:Libya's warring sides sign 'permanent' countrywide ceasefire deal

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war