Libyan politicians from the war-ravaged North African nation's rival administrations have met for the latest round of peace talks in Morocco.

The lawmakers met in the coastal town of Bouznika, south of Morocco's capital Rabat on Thursday, for talks that come ahead of a major meeting in Tunisia slated for November 9.

The talks follow a "permanent" UN-backed ceasefire agreement signed in Switzerland last month, intended to pave the way towards a political solution to the country's grinding conflict.

Conflict in Libya

Libya, with Africa's largest proven crude oil reserves, has been wracked by conflict for nearly a decade, since the overthrow and killing of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011.

It has since been dominated by armed groups and divided between two administrations that have been bitterly-opposed: the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in the capital Tripoli, and a rival administration in the east backed by warlord Khalifa Haftar.

