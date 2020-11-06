The US has “strongly” condemned an attack by the PKK terrorist group on Peshmerga security forces in Iraq’s northern KRG region.

Washington remains “steadfast” in its support for Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) “in their efforts to root out terrorism,” US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown said in a statement.

“We extend our sympathy and condolences to the families of those killed and injured in these attacks,” said Brown.

The US-listed terror group attacked Peshmerga forces in Duhok province on Wednesday morning, killing one and injuring two others, according to the Rudaw news agency.

The KRG in northern Iraq said the PKK terrorist group's attack on the region's forces crossed a “red line.”

On Monday, the former president of the region, Masoud Barzani, called for preventing the PKK terrorist group from imposing its will on the region.

Iraqi officials respond