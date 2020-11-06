WORLD
3 MIN READ
US condemns PKK terror group's attack in northern Iraq
The US-listed terror group attacked Peshmerga forces in Iraq's Duhok province Wednesday morning, killing one and injuring two others.
US condemns PKK terror group's attack in northern Iraq
Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga officers march in formation as they take part in a graduation ceremony in the KRG town of Soran, on February 12, 2020. / AFP
November 6, 2020

The US has “strongly” condemned an attack by the PKK terrorist group on Peshmerga security forces in Iraq’s northern KRG region.

Washington remains “steadfast” in its support for Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) “in their efforts to root out terrorism,” US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown said in a statement.

“We extend our sympathy and condolences to the families of those killed and injured in these attacks,” said Brown.

The US-listed terror group attacked Peshmerga forces in Duhok province on Wednesday morning, killing one and injuring two others, according to the Rudaw news agency.

The KRG in northern Iraq said the PKK terrorist group's attack on the region's forces crossed a “red line.”

On Monday, the former president of the region, Masoud Barzani, called for preventing the PKK terrorist group from imposing its will on the region.

READ MORE: What to know about tensions between Iraq's KRG and PKK

Iraqi officials respond

Recommended

The Iraqi government condemned Thursday's attack by the PKK terrorist group on the Peshmerga security forces in the northern Kurdish region.

"The Iraqi government affirmed its strong rejection of the attack that took place inside Iraqi territory, and considered it an assault on the country's sovereignty," according to a statement by the Office of Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi.

The Baghdad government vowed to take measures "to put an end to the attacks that are a violation of the security and sovereignty of the country."

On Wednesday, a security source in the northern Iraqi region told Anadolu Agency that three Peshmerga forces were wounded, in an IED blast carried out by PKK terrorists, north of Dohuk province, on the Turkish border.

Following the attack, the KRG in northern Iraq said that the PKK terrorist group's attack on the region's forces crossed a “red line."

Barzani said the terrorist group occupied border areas during the Daesh attack on the region.

READ MORE: Why is the US inviting the PKK terror group to Syria talks?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war