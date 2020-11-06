Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has said military operations in the northern region of Tigray has limited objectives, as calls have risen for the country to step back from what could be a devastating war.

A long-running feud erupted into armed conflict this week between Addis Ababa and Tigray, whose leaders effectively ruled the country for three decades until Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power.

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday called for the immediate de-escalation of tensions amid reports of heavy shelling and troop movements, while observers warned that an all-out war between the two powerful armies could be long and bloody.

READ MORE: Edging towards war, Ethiopia deploys army to Tigray

Abiy, the winner of last year's Nobel Peace Prize, announced on Wednesday he had ordered military operations in Tigray in response to an "attack" on a military camp by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The TPLF denies the attack occurred and accuses Abiy of concocting the story to justify deploying the military against it.

Abiy wrote on Twitter Friday that the military operations "have clear, limited and achievable objectives — to restore the rule of law and the constitutional order, and to safeguard the rights of Ethiopians to lead a peaceful life wherever they are in the country."

'Shameful, senseless'

His comments come after the military said on Wednesday the country has "entered into a war it didn't anticipate" with the TPLF.

"This war is shameful, it is senseless," Ethiopia's deputy army chief, Berhanu Jula, said on Thursday.

Abiy appeared to be seeking to play down the bellicose rhetoric, and responded to growing international calls for dialogue.

READ MORE:Is Ethiopia on the brink of civil war?

He said the government "patiently tried for several months to resolve differences with TPLF leadership peacefully; we tried mediation, reconciliation, dialogue."

"All failed (because) of TPLF criminal hubris and intransigence. In the last straw TPLF attacked the Northern Command based in Tigray."

'Deeply alarmed'

In a statement on Twitter, Guterres called for "an immediate de-escalation of tensions and a peaceful resolution to the dispute."

"I'm deeply alarmed over the situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. The stability of Ethiopia is important for the entire Horn of Africa region," he wrote.

Ethiopia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Dina Mufti said the government had explained to the diplomatic community that it "was provoked" into the current situation.

"Their reaction overall is that they want Ethiopia’s peace, stability and want this issue to be solved quickly. More or less we can say they expressed sympathy to our position."