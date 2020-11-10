US authorities are finally starting to realise the threat posed by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said, adding the group was behind recent election violence in Kyrgyzstan as well.

During a joint press conference in Ankara on Tuesday with Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev, Cavusoglu said the Americans are beginning to understand the dark ambitions of FETO.

Cavusoglu's comments came after Washington slapped a $4.5 million fine on a FETO school for engaging in non-competitive bidding practices.

"FETO is a threat to all countries, not just Turkey," he said, adding FETO members were also at the forefront of the post-election violence in Kyrgyzstan.

"What FETO members love the most is to create chaos, execute coups, and spark riots wherever they go. The steps that need to be taken are essential for peace and stability in Kyrgyzstan," Cavusoglu said.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Turkey, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 wounded.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Turkey's ties with Kyrgyzstan

Turkey and Kyrgyzstan’s relations have been progressing well, particularly in the economic domain, Cavusoglu said.