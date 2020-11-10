Newspapers across the globe are facing a potential decline of $30 billion in expected revenues in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, according to a new survey.

The study carried by Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford, and members of the Independent News Emergency Relief Coordination (INERC) has revealed that commercial news media are among the hardest hit industries by the pandemic.

"Such a drop would have dramatic consequences for the number of journalists employed, especially at the local level and in poorer communities and countries," the report said.

Data were collected from 165 responses to an INERC survey distributed to independent news media across the globe, and interviews were conducted with seven organisations on how they are navigating the virus crisis.

The study titled "Few Winners, Many Losers: The COVID-19 Pandemic’s Dramatic and Unequal Impact on Independent News Media" was co-authored by Director of the Reuters Institute Rasmus Kleis Nielsen, Head of Leadership Development Federica Cherubini, and Reuters Fellow Simge Andi.

The bulk of the survey responses were collected from June to August 2020.

Journalists role highlighted in pandemic

The study said that a majority of responders, with the exception of some primarily print newspapers, saw an increase to their audience during the Covid-19 crisis.

The report highlighted the important role of journalists in "holding governments and others to account for how they handle the crisis and sometimes try to mislead the public about what they are and are not doing."

Who's the hardest hit?

The report found that commercial news media were the hardest hit, "especially those that are advertising-based, as well as newspapers and local media."

More than a third (or 36 percent) of the media organisations said they expect a severe revenue drop of 30 percent or more.