Eta has regained hurricane strength off the southwestern coast of Florida and was expected to make landfall on Thursday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

On Wednesday, the Category 1 hurricane was about 270 km south-southwest of Tampa, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 120 kph, the NHC added.

Forecasters at the NHC in Miami issued a hurricane watch for a 193-kilometre stretch that includes Tampa and St Petersburg.

The storm has been in the Gulf of Mexico since crossing over South Florida on Sunday.

The latest hurricane watch extends from Anna Maria Island, which is south of St Petersburg, to Yankeetown.

NHC said "life-threatening storm surge" is possible early on Thursday, and forecasters advised residents to heed warnings from local officials.

'Never seen this'

Tropical storm winds are expected in the area by late Wednesday.

Forecasts call for more rain from the storm system over parts of already drenched South Florida.

"Never seen this, never, not this deep," said Anthony Lyas, who has lived in his now-waterlogged Fort Lauderdale neighbourhood since 1996.