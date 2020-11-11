Argentine football legend Diego Maradona will be discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

His lawyer, Matias Morla, said the former footballer will be taken to a recovery clinic where he will be treated for alcohol dependency.

The former Napoli and Boca Juniors player had emergency surgery last Tuesday for a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain.

He was then kept in for longer than expected due to withdrawal symptoms caused by his sudden abstention from alcohol.

Morla said the 60-year-old coach of Gimnasia y Esgrima would leave hospital and go directly to a rehabilitation facility where only a few close friends would be allowed access.

