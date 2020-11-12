Former Bolivian President Evo Morales, a native son of the country’s long repressed Indigenous community, was forced into exile last November following a turbulent presidential election.

In January, Jeanine Anez, the leader of the right-wing interim government, urged Bolivians not to allow Morales and his socialist party to make a comeback, describing them as “the savages”.

But much to the dismay of Anez, who is infamous for her anti-Indigenous statements, and the white establishment, Morales' protege, Luis Arce, was elected to the presidency in a landslide victory last month.

With the shifting political winds, Morales returned to his home country from exile in jubilant fashion.

“The Bolivian right and the global right should know: the savages are back in government,” Morales said, while addressing tens of thousands of his supporters on Wednesday.

“We’re in power now,” said the former union leader, who began his career as a simple coca farmer, rising to the top echelons of power in 2006. Until October 2019, he had won back-to-back elections, boasting the longest election winning streak across South America.

Last year after the October presidential elections, Morales claimed victory again while his opponents and a prominent US-based election monitoring group alleged fraud in the first run-off of the polls.

Morales and his supporters deny any wrongdoing in the elections.

Following fraud allegations, the Bolivian political situation descended into chaos for several months as the right-wing establishment backed by the country’s powerful military forced Morales's government to resign.

Houses of several former top officials of Morales were attacked, and dozens of supporters of the former president were killed by security forces as they were protesting peacefully across the country.

“I’m resigning so that our brothers don’t continue to be persecuted. I really lament this civilian coup,” said Morales, after his resignation. The core supporters of the country’s Indigenous population have suffered much under the country’s brutal military dictatorship in the past.

While Morales offered to renew elections and pledged not to run for the presidential ticket, his right-wing opponents refused his resolution, forcing him to leave the country.