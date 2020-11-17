WORLD
Dozens killed in eastern DRC's Beni region
Around 36 people have been killed in Democratic Republic of Congo's troubled east, local officials say, blaming ADF militia for fresh killings.
This map of the Democratic Republic of Congo marks areas where armed groups have been attacking civilians since the army announced an operation against them on November 1, 2019. / TRTWorld
November 17, 2020

Around three dozen people have been killed in the Beni region in Democratic Republic of Congo's troubled east, local officials have said.

Twenty-nine bodies were found in the Virunga Park, the interior minister of North Kivu province, Jean-Bosco Sebishimbo, said on Tuesday, blaming the ADF militia, which has massacred hundreds of people over the past year.

ADF originated in the 1990s as a Ugandan rebel group.

The ADF is one of more than 100 militias that plague the eastern provinces of the vast DRC. 

The group has killed hundreds of civilians since the army launched a crackdown on it last November, according to an unofficial count.

The ADF has never claimed responsibility for attacks. 

But since April 2019, several of its assaults have been claimed by the so-called Daesh's Central Africa Province, which has sometimes made factual errors in its statements.

SOURCE:AFP
