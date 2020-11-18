The EU’s goal of expanding its footprint in the Balkans now faces another obstacle with Bulgaria refusing on Tuesday to approve the membership negotiations with North Macedonia.

The veto by Bulgaria is an attempt to strong-arm its smaller neighbour to recognise the Bulgarian roots of its language and explicitly make clear that it has no territorial ambitions.

But as always in the Balkans, things are not always as they seem.

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has seen months of protests against his rule demanding that he resign for his failure to tackle corruption.

The protests have often descended into violence resulting in hundreds of injured people. As the EU’s poorest country the political instability in Sofia has seen the government accused of being in bed with criminal networks.

North Macedonia, therefore, provides a welcome distraction and an opportunity to beat the drums of nationalism.

The nationalist junior coalition partners of Boyko Borissov’s government, the United Patriots have led the campaign against Northern Macedonia to get Skopje to acknowledge the Bulgarian roots of its language.

Bulgaria’s foreign minister Ekaterina Zaharieva recently said of North Macedonia: “No-one is disputing their right to self-define their nation and call their language what they like. But we cannot agree that this right will be based on hatred, history theft and denial of Bulgaria.”