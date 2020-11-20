Human rights organisations have condemned the ‘outrageous’ arrest of three civil liberties activists by Egyptian police.

Gasser Abdel Razek, the director of the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights (EIPR), was arrested on Thursday evening following the detention of his colleagues Karim Ennarah on Wednesday and Mohamed Basheer on Sunday.

The EIPR met with foreign diplomats on November 3 to discuss Egypt’s human rights situation, including members of the Swiss diplomatic mission in the country.

According to Deutsche Welle, that same day, the organisation had published a report detailing the deterioration of human rights in Egypt, including rising use of the death penalty against prisoners.

The report said that 53 executions had taken place in October alone and that in many of the cases, the killings were not officially acknowledged.

While the Egyptian authorities have not produced any evidence of wrongdoing, Abdel Razak, Ennahar, and Basheer have nevertheless been charged with belonging to a terrorist organisation and spreading fake news.

Such charges are typically used against political opponents of the regime despite there being no evidence of violent intent among the overwhelming majority of those arrested.

Despite the arrest of its leader and other staff, EIPR has remained steadfast in its criticism of the human rights situation in Egypt and has issued a call for solidarity to politicians and activists around the world.

In a statement, the organisation said: “This attack comes as a clear and coordinated response to EIPR’s activism and work on a number of files, foremost of which is monitoring conditions in places of detention and prisons, especially under the COVID-19 pandemic, and its monitoring of the unprecedented surge in the issuance and execution of death sentences.”

Global support