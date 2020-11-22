US President Donald Trump's campaign has told a judge it was appealing a ruling issued on Saturday that denied its request to halt President-elect Joe Biden's win in Pennsylvania.

The campaign said in a court filing on Sunday that it appealed US District Judge Matthew Brann's decision to the US 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals, a day before the state's 67 counties are set to certify their results and send them to state officials.

Brann — a Republican and Federalist Society member in central Pennsylvania — compared the campaign's legal arguments to “Frankenstein's Monster,” concluding that Trump's team offered only “speculative accusations," not proof of rampant corruption.

Justin Levitt, a Loyola Law School professor who specialises in election law, called the Trump lawsuits dangerous.

“It is a sideshow, but it’s a harmful sideshow," Levitt said. “It’s a toxic sideshow. The continuing baseless, evidence-free claims of alternative facts are actually having an effect on a substantial number of Americans. They are creating the conditions for elections not to work in the future.”

