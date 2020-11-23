POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Liverpool’s Klopp lambasts British Sky and BT over frantic match schedule
Jurgen Klopp says scheduling of Champions League matches is putting a strain on players and causing injuries.
Liverpool’s Klopp lambasts British Sky and BT over frantic match schedule
Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp gives an interview after the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on November 22, 2020. / AFP
November 23, 2020

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has slammed British broadcasters Sky and BT over match scheduling that he says is leading to more player injuries.

Asked by Sky Sports on Sunday why he waited until the 89th minute of his side’s 3-0 win over Leicester City to make two of his three substitutions, Klopp launched a broadside about the frequency of games.

“Why we change late is because we constantly have to think that somebody will go down with an injury. We cannot change early, because we change early and the other one has an injury, and you end the game with nine players,” Klopp said.

“It’s about all the players, it’s about the England players, it’s about all the players who will play the European Championship next summer - if you (Sky) don’t start talking to BT, we’re done.”

Five injuries

The Covid-19 pandemic caused the previous season to finish late and the current campaign to be condensed into a shorter period.

The 53-year-old German believes that the scheduling of Champions League matches, which are broadcast by BT, and the Premier League, which is broadcast by Sky and BT, is putting a strain on players and causing injuries.

Recommended

“If we keep playing Wednesday and Saturday at 1230, I’m not sure if you’ll finish the season with 11 players. All the top six are the same, but I know you (the broadcasters) don’t care, and that’s the problem,” Klopp told Sky.

Reuters has contacted Sky and BT for comment.

Already missing a slew of players to injury, including influential centre backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez and midfielders Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, Klopp suffered another blow when Naby Keita had to be replaced in the 53rd minute against Leicester.

“People tell us we can rotate - who? We have offensive players, the rest are kids. That’s how it is. It’s all OK, we fight with what we have, but if you (broadcasters) do not start talking, you will see what happens,” he said.

“We cannot change 10, 11 positions, that’s not possible. We can’t only show up, we have to win the football games.”

Klopp said that the pandemic had forced football into making many changes over the last few months and dismissed suggestions that it would be difficult to adjust the schedule to give squads more time to recuperate.

“It’s really difficult for the players, that’s what is difficult - the rest is just a decision on a desk in an office,” he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar