London Metropolitan University yesterday became the first UK university to adopt the working definition of Islamophobia as developed by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on British Muslims.

The APPG recommended the adoption of the following definition: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness”.

“I am very proud that the university has today voted to adopt this definition. By doing so we are making a commitment to tackling Islamophobia and creating conditions within our community that deliver equity for all,” said Professor Lynn Dobbs, Vice Chancellor of London Met.

“We hope that the adoption of this working definition will signal to Muslim students and staff at London Met as well as within our local communities that we will actively tackle Islamophobia, and work hard to ensure they are represented and supported at every level of university life.”

Beyond higher education, Islamophobia in Britain is an issue at the very heart of government.

A survey published last month by anti-racism camapigners Hope Not Hate showed that almost two-thirds of Conservative Party members believe that Islam is a “civilisational threat” and 60 percent believe in myths about “no-go areas in Britain where sharia law dominates”.

Antipathy towards Muslims has intensified under Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose own comments about Muslims and their “letterbox” burqas did not get in the way of his election to head the Tory party.