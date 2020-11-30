British tycoon Philip Green's Arcadia fashion group has collapsed into administration, putting over 13,000 jobs at risk and becoming the country's biggest corporate casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic so far.

Administrator Deloitte said on Monday that the stores will remain open, or reopen when permitted under the government's COVID-19 restrictions, and no redundancies were being immediately announced.

'Sad day'

"We will now work with the existing management team and broader stakeholders to assess all options available for the future of the group's businesses," said Matt Smith, joint administrator at Deloitte.