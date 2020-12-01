BIZTECH
Amazon: Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 biggest online sales ever
More customers turned to the internet as Covid-19 prompted them to stay home and browse online for their holiday shopping needs on Thanksgiving.
An employee scans packages at Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, US, November 25, 2020. / Reuters
December 1, 2020

Amazon.com Inc has said that independent businesses selling on its platform crossed $4.8 billion in worldwide sales from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, an increase of more than 60 percent from a year earlier.

In its first indication of performance for the year's peak online shopping days, Amazon said on Tuesday more than 71,000 small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide had surpassed $100,000 in sales this holiday season to date.

The Seattle-based company did not, however, give a breakdown of US sales, or its own numbers for the weekend, nor for either of the two big shopping days, saying only that the holiday season overall had been its biggest ever.

Latest industry estimates overnight showed Cyber Monday on course to be the biggest online shopping day ever for the United States, garnering up to $11.4 billion.

'Strongest result ever'

The robust performance comes despite nearly two months of offers since Amazon held its Prime Day sales event in October, with retailers seeking to recoup business lost during this year's coronavirus-driven closures of malls and stores.

Estimates from Adobe Analytics showed this year's conclusion to Thanksgiving weekend sales would come in between $10.8 billion and $11.4 billion.

While that was down from an earlier estimate of as much as $12.7 billion, it still easily surpasses this year's Black Friday figure of $9 billion, the strongest online sales result for the day ever, as well as last year's Cyber Monday total of $9.4 billion.

SOURCE:Reuters
