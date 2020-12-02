A Chinese woman, who filed a sexual misconduct lawsuit against a TV host, has her case heard in court after over two years.

Zhou Xiaoxuan told cheering supporters at a courthouse on Wednesday that she hopes her case will encourage victims of gender violence in a system that gives them few options to pursue complaints.

The delay of her trial reflects the challenges Chinese women face in pursuing sexual misconduct complaints despite the spread of the global #MeToo movement.

Zhou, 27, has accused Zhu Jun, a popular state TV host, of forcibly kissing her in 2014. She is asking for a public apology as well as $7,600 (50,000 yuan) in damages.

Zhu has denied the accusation and filed a defamation case against Zhou.

“Even if ultimately in this case we don’t get a legal win, as long as we can show to a lot of people (that) there are people like me, those of us who are victims of gender violence, that’s already a type of win,” Zhou said outside the Haidian District People's court in Beijing.

#MeToo movement In China