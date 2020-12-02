WORLD
3 MIN READ
US to accuse Google for unlawfully monitoring workers
The complaint against the tech giant follows a year-long investigation prompted by a petition by five people fired by Google after they led efforts to protest company policies and organise colleagues into a potential union.
US to accuse Google for unlawfully monitoring workers
FILE PHOTO: The Google name is displayed outside the company's office in London, Britain, November 1, 2018. / Reuters
December 2, 2020

The National Labor Relations Board will file a complaint accusing Alphabet Inc's Google of unlawfully monitoring, questioning and reprimanding workers last year, the affected former employees have said in a statement.

The NLRB and Google did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The complaint follows a year-long investigation prompted by a petition by five people fired by Google after they led efforts to protest company policies and organise colleagues into a potential union. The Communications Workers of America union helped author the workers' charge.

The firings capped two years of battling between Google and its workforce, particularly in the United States. At issue is how much input the rank and file may have on which projects the company takes on and how it handles sexual misconduct and other workplace matters.

READ MORE: US Justice Department files landmark antitrust case against Google

Recommended

Labour law violations?

One of the fired workers, Laurence Berland, described the NLRB's move as significant "at a time when we're seeing the power of a handful of tech billionaires consolidate control over our lives and our society."

Berland said the NLRB found Google violated labour law by placing workers on administrative leave and terminating one of them for accessing documents related to how the company polices internal forums. The agency also found unlawful Google's policies for limiting access to some documents and its practices for investigating workplace organizing, according to Berland.

The NLRB did not include in its complaint several other allegations sought by the workers. Berland said he and his former colleagues would appeal.

The NLRB's case is expected to be heard and decided by an administrative law judge in the coming months.

READ MORE:Facebook and Youtube choose profit over human rights, says Amnesty report

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit