In a country where the police talk more about their rights than their duties, what area of freedom can exist for citizens? - Maurice Rajsfus, French journalist and Holocaust survivor.

The recent outpouring of videos showing French police beating down a black man in his recording studio and calling him the “N” word is just the latest of several episodes involving police brutality.

The images have made international headlines and again placed France under the spotlight for the wrong reasons. But the videos we see today are not an indication that police brutality is on the rise in France – it's just that technology and the internet allow for greater documentation and distribution of these crimes.

The state institution we know today as the National Police was in fact a product of the fascist Vichy regime. It was in 1941 that Philippe Petain, head of the Vichy regime, signed the decree that established a centralised police under his command; a change from the hundreds of city police entities throughout the country that posed a potential threat to his regime.

As the domestic tool to apply the regime’s policies towards Jews – and to crack down on any opposition – the National Police's first success was not to fight the Nazi occupier but to work for it.

Perhaps the most notorious figure of the French Police’s active collaboration was Rene Bousquet and his letter to Karl Oberg, the leader of the SS in France. The end result was the deportation and murder of hundreds of thousands of Jews including many children.

The police crimes under Vichy could have been an accident of history, but not only did the decision-makers get away with murder, but the National Police was never purged and went on to unleash its brutality on thousands of others.

On October 17th, 1961, between 200 and 300 peaceful Algerian demonstrators against the occupation of their country were brutally repressed and killed by policemen under the orders of Prefect Maurice Papon. According to testimonies compiled by historians like Jean Luc Einnaudi, there were so many bodies that they were literally dumped into the river.

Proof that racism was already ingrained in the culture of the French Police, the police prefect who ordered the killing of Algerians in 1961 was himself the general secretary of the prefecture of Gironde in charge of Jewish Affairs and, ultimately responsible for the deportation of thousands of Jews.

The massacre of 87 Black men and women by the Gendarmerie in May 1967 in the island of Guadeloupe, the beating to death of Mohammed Diab in 1970, the “accidental shooting” of Lahouari Ben Mohammed by a policeman who had initially declared “I feel trigger happy tonight”, of Malik Oussekine in 1987, of Wissam El Yamni in 2011, the rape of Theo in 2017, but most notoriously, the death of Zyad and Bounna in 2005 have taught us the hard way that police impunity is the norm in France, and racism is as French as Camembert cheese.

If it keeps happening, it's systemic

In 2015, the 4,000 plus police raids during the state of emergency had overwhelmingly traumatised Muslims in their homes, businesses and places of worship (99 percent of the victims were Muslims according to France’s Ombudsman) and laid bare that even children in their homes are not safe from the Police.

I once told a TRT World anchor that it is not a good time to be a minority in France. In light of these killings that almost exclusively take Black and Arab lives, I should have answered that there is never a good time to be a minority in France.