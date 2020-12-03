On Wednesday, the acting envoy of the United Nations for Libya said that there are more than 20,000 foreign fighters and mercenaries in Libya, warning of a “serious crisis” as weapons continue pouring into the country.

During an online meeting of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, Williams said; “That is a shocking violation of Libyan sovereignty ... a blatant violation of the arms embargo.”

Consisting of 75 members, the forum aims to get Libya’s warring parties to agree on a mechanism that would establish a transitional administration to lead the country through presidential and parliamentary elections in December 2021.

Her remarks also reflected disappointment over the lack of progress on the departure of foreign fighters and mercenaries from Libya as it was a part of the ceasefire deal signed in October.

According to that pact, foreign forces and mercenaries had three months to leave the war-torn North African country. United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, was to make recommendations to the UN Security Council by the end of November on proposals for ceasefire monitoring in Libya. However, he has delayed this until the end of December because of the ongoing negotiations between warring sides as per the letter sent by the Secretary-General to the council.

Tensions in Libya increased following Khalifa Haftar’s offensive on the UN-backed government of the GNA last year. The GNA was able to push the warlord and his militias’ back with help from Turkey.

In her speech, Stephanie Williams also slammed foreign governments for “behaving with complete impunity” and deepening the Libyan conflict with mercenaries and weapons.

So which countries and mercenary groups was Williams talking about?

Last May, reports emerged that Russia is planning to send mercenaries from Bashar al Assad’s regime forces to fight alongside warlord Khalifa Haftar’s militias against the UN-backed government GNA forces in Libya.

Since April, Russia’s plan to reinforce Haftar’s militia with Assad regime fighters has been in action. On April 24, it was revealed that a high-ranking Russian commander, along with his team, had multiple meetings with those fighting with Assad regime forces in Daraa, while Russia reportedly offered $1,000 per month and a 3-month renewable contract in exchange for their service to the warlord.

According to the same report, one group of mercenaries accepted Russia’s offer while another refused.

The mercenaries were reportedly trained at Russian military camps in Syria and were paid for by the country, too. Also, in March, Russia struck a similar deal with hundreds of mercenaries working for the Assad regime in the country’s southern city of Quneitra.