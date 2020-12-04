Syrian opposition forces have opened their first military training college and barracks.

A ceremony marking the opening of the Syrian National Army's 'Martyr Yasser Abu Al Sheikh Barracks' in northern Syria's Azaz was held on Thursday. The barracks are under the Al Hamza Division Special Forces.

The Syrian National Army, also known as the Free Syria Army, is backed by Turkey in its fight against the Bashar al Assad regime based in Damascus.

The facility will serve as a closed military training college with barracks equipped to provide lodging quarters for soldiers.

The head of the opposition's Syrian Interim Government Abdurrahman Mustafa and SNA Major General Salim Idris attended the opening ceremony which showcased a military parade.

Yasser Abu Al Sheikh, one of the field commanders of the Al Hamza division, was killed in 2016 during Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield.