Erdogan hopes France will get rid of Macron 'trouble' soon
Turkish President Erdogan says President Macron "is trouble for France," a country passing through "a very, very" dangerous period.
Turkish President Erdogan answers questions after performing Friday prayers at the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey on December 04, 2020. / AA
December 4, 2020

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron as "trouble" and said he hoped France would "get rid of him" as soon as possible, in the latest salvo in an escalating war of words between the two leaders.

"Macron is a trouble for France. With Macron, France is passing through a very, very dangerous period. I hope that France will get rid of Macron trouble as soon as possible," Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul.

"Otherwise France may again face its Yellow Vest troubles, or even face further concerns with Red Vests," the Turkish president added.

Tense ties

Ties between Turkey and France have been particularly tense in recent months over France's double standards in regards to freedoms in France, especially for Muslims. 

Paris has also thrown mud at Ankara over its role in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and eastern Mediterranean.

On a so-called French resolution recognising Karabakh as an independent state, Erdogan said France has lost its mediator role within the OSCE Minsk group. 

He also recalled Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's recent remarks against the French resolution: "If France wants this so much, it can give the southern French region of Marseille to Armenians."

"I give the same advice to France," Erdogan noted, "as simple as that."

No issues with being vaccinated 

Regarding the coronavirus vaccine, Erdogan said Turkey is in contact with Russia, saying he can be vaccinated to set an example for the nation. 

"We have ongoing talks with Russia, as well as China. On this issue, I personally have no problem with being vaccinated," he said.

Erdogan said it was a step that should be taken to set an example for the nation, and noted that when it comes to health, whatever needed has to be done. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
