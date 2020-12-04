Israeli troops have shot dead a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank on the sidelines of a protest against illegal settlement in the area.

Palestinian Health Ministry said the 13-year-old Ali Ayman Nasr Abu Aliya "succumbed to his wounds after he was shot with live rounds in the stomach" during protests north of Ramallah.

The youth was targeted in the village of Mughayir and was transported in critical condition to a hospital in Ramallah, where he died, it said.

The Israeli army "violently dispersed" the protest against the establishment of an Israeli settlement in the area, according to Mughayir's mayor, Amin Abu Aliya.

Four other people were wounded by Israeli army gunfire, official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli 'war crime'

"This ugly crime is a war crime and a crime against humanity," the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said soldiers had used what she described as "riot dispersal means" to confront dozens of Palestinians who were hurling rocks at soldiers and trying to roll rocks and burning tyres at Israeli vehicles.