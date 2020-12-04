WORLD
Israeli troops kill Palestinian teenager by shooting him in stomach
Thirteen-year-old teenager was targeted in Mughayir village and was transported in critical condition to a hospital in Ramallah where he died, Palestinian officials say.
Palestinian Health Ministry says Ali Ayman Nasr Abu Aliya "succumbed to his wounds after he was shot with live rounds in the stomach" in occupied West Bank, on December 04, 2020.
December 4, 2020

Israeli troops have shot dead a Palestinian teenager in the occupied West Bank on the sidelines of a protest against illegal settlement in the area.

Palestinian Health Ministry said the 13-year-old Ali Ayman Nasr Abu Aliya "succumbed to his wounds after he was shot with live rounds in the stomach" during protests north of Ramallah.

The youth was targeted in the village of Mughayir and was transported in critical condition to a hospital in Ramallah, where he died, it said.

The Israeli army "violently dispersed" the protest against the establishment of an Israeli settlement in the area, according to Mughayir's mayor, Amin Abu Aliya.

Four other people were wounded by Israeli army gunfire, official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli 'war crime'

"This ugly crime is a war crime and a crime against humanity," the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said soldiers had used what she described as "riot dispersal means" to confront dozens of Palestinians who were hurling rocks at soldiers and trying to roll rocks and burning tyres at Israeli vehicles.

The Israeli army denied firing live rounds on protesters.

Obstacle to peace

The West Bank has been occupied by Israel since 1967.

More than 450,000 Israelis live in illegal settlements in the territory, home to more than 2.8 million Palestinians.

Palestinians want to establish a state in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza, territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

The Palestinians, who have limited self-rule in the West Bank, say Israel's settlements there will deny them a viable state and like many countries see the settlements as an obstacle to peace and as illegal under international law.

The last round of Israeli-Palestinian peace talks broke down in 2014.

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
