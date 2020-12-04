During the last four years, the Trump administration has used its maximum pressure campaign against Iran to arm-twist the Islamic Republic to submit to the demands of both Washington and its ally Israel, which are mainly to push Tehran to withdraw from Syria and abandon its support for Shia proxies across the Middle East.

Washington’s heavy sanctions have had a crippling effect on the Iranian economy, while the country also lost some of its top operators like Quds Force leader, Qassem Soleimani, and the leading nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in high-profile assassinations.

Despite all the pressure coming from the Trump administration, there was no regime change and any signs which suggest that the Shia-majority country could downsize its military operations across the Middle East.

“As history and the experience of other countries like Iraq and Syria showed us economic pressure on countries cannot [necessarily] blow them down,” said Fatima A. Karimkhan, a Tehran-based senior reporter at Iranian Student News Agency (IRNA), a state-funded media outlet.

Despite a terrible civil war, Syria’s Assad regime, which has been sanctioned for decades, continues to rule the country with an iron fist, thanks to the external support reinforced by its allies, Iran and Russia.

Former dictator Saddam Hussein, whose regime also faced heavy sanctions, was able to lead Iraq for decades until the US invasion toppled him in 2003.

To initiate a regime change in a country like Iran, the US and its allies need to apply the option of a military engagement, as they did in Iraq, according to Karimkhan. But, she adds, “it’s not possible against Iran.”

Many experts think that given its military strength, a war with Iran would be both dangerous and protracted, especially because the country’s missile capabilities have reached a decisive level, which is worrying for both Israel and the US.

According to a US Defense Department report, Iran missile forces are the largest in the Middle East. The Centre for Strategic and International Studies, an American think-tank, estimates that Iran has thousands of missiles, more than a dozen different types.

Another way to blow down Iran, she says, is to exploit widespread public dissatisfaction and foment an armed rebellion against the state, as happened in Syria.

But that's not possible either, according to Karimkhan.

“The national unity is still strong in Iran and people are not willing to kill each other because of political disagreement or economical pressure,” she tells TRT World.

Did Trump's 'maximum pressure' achieve anything?

The maximum pressure campaign coupled with the US withdrawal from the landmark nuclear agreement, which is called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), has had a massive impact on Iran's economy, as the country still grapples with skyrocketing inflation.

The global pandemic has added to the country's economic woes. Since March, Iran has recorded one million confirmed cases and nearly 50,000 fatalities.

While ordinary Iranians are facing the brunt of both US policymaking and coronavirus, Karimkhan says the Iranian government is yet to be seen inching towards the edge of the precipice.

“It doesn’t mean that the government wasn’t affected by the strategy of maximum pressure, but this effect was not so big and recognisable to lead the country to a breakdown,” the Iranian analyst views.