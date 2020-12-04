A week of intense trade talks between Britain and the European Union has ended in a stalemate, with negotiators stepping back while politicians decide whether major differences can be bridged to avoid a messy, economically disruptive rupture in less than a month.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and his British counterpart, David Frost, said they had agreed to “pause” negotiations while they brief the two sides' political leaders. They said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will discuss the state of play on Saturday.

“After one week of intense negotiation in London, the two chief negotiators agreed today that the conditions for an agreement are not met, due to significant divergences on level playing field, governance and fisheries,” Frost and Barnier said in a joint statement .

Talks have see-sawed between progress and setbacks all week, as Barnier, Frost and their teams holed up in a London conference center, fueled by deliveries of sandwiches and pizza.

British Business Secretary Alok Sharma said earlier on Friday that talks were “in a difficult phase,” while France warned it could veto any agreement it didn’t like.

UK officials briefed media outlets that the EU had set back negotiations by making last-minute demands – an allegation the bloc denied.

Johnson's official spokesman told reporters: "What is certain is that we will not be able to agree a deal that does not respect our fundamental principles on sovereignty and taking back control."

Asked about the state of the talks, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said Europe "is ready to reach an agreement with Great Britain, but not at any price."

New free trade deal

The UK left the EU early this year, but remains part of the 27-nation bloc’s economic embrace during an 11-month transition as the two sides try to negotiate a new free trade deal to take effect January 1. Any deal must be approved by lawmakers in Britain and the EU before year’s end.

Talks have dragged on as one deadline after another has slipped by. First, the goal was a deal by October, then by mid-November.

On Sunday, Britain said the negotiations were in their final week.

European Council President Charles Michel noted that it wasn’t the first time that deadlines had slipped.

“We will see what will happen in the next days,” he said in Brussels. “But the end of December is the end of December and we know that after the 31st of December we have the 1st of January, and we know that we need to have clarity as soon as possible.”