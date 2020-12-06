CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Miami art week takes on new look
After the coronavirus pandemic forced Art Basel Miami Beach to announce in September that it was canceling this year’s fair, the galaxy of satellite fairs around the city followed suit.
Miami art week takes on new look
Miami Mountain by Ugo Rondinone is installed at Collins Park as part of Art Basel amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in Miami Beach, Florida, US, December 4, 2020. / Reuters
December 6, 2020

For almost two decades the first week of December in Miami has been synonymous with artists, art fairs, champagne-soaked parties, pop up installations, an explosion of new graffiti, and traffic gridlock.

But the Florida city looks far different this year.

After the coronavirus pandemic forced Art Basel Miami Beach to announce in September that it was canceling this year’s fair, the galaxy of satellite fairs around the city followed suit.

Art Basel is typically one of the busiest times for Miami, and the jolt could not have come at a worse time for this tourism-and-hospitality driven city hit hard by Covid-19.

Earlier this year, Florida saw the most new cases of the novel coronavirus of anywhere in the world. In South Florida businesses rely on the influx of tens of thousands of additional visitors, as do the local governments collecting taxes.

Still, in the absence of the global elite of the art world, Miami-based artists and institutions have pressed ahead with their work and found a silver lining.

Lauren Shapiro, a ceramics artist who collaborated with a friend and oceanic researchers, worked with more than 100 socially distanced volunteers to build a massive installation of monolithic blocks veneered with clay imprints of dead coral.

Recommended

The piece, called Future Pacific, is a meditation on the increasing fragility and disappearance of coral reef ecosystems. The unfired clay will be destroyed after the four-month exhibit, reflecting hundreds of thousands of years of life and growth lost as reefs around the globe die out.

“We knew we were going to do it during art week so we were very excited about the prospect of having international exposure ... and as it got closer to the date and Basel finally canceled it was a bit disappointing,” Shapiro said.

However, Shapiro was able to make one-on-one appointments to view the installation.

“I was able to bring a lot of curators, collectors, and just people that were interested in the work to give them personal tours through the exhibit and connect with them on a more personal level.”

Oil painter Thomas Bils echoed a similar sentiment.

“I’m a little disappointed I don’t get to see my favorite national, international artists, but what I am seeing instead is watching a lot of my friends and colleagues doing much larger projects and sort of flourishing,” said Bils.

Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions