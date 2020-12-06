Sunday, December 6, 2020

Rudy Giuliani tests positive

President Donald Trump says his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for coronavirus.

The president confirmed in a tweet that the former New York mayor had tested positive. Giuliani has traveled extensively to battleground states in recent weeks in an effort to help Trump subvert his election loss.

Trump wished Giuliani a speedy recovery.

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump wrote in his tweet.

Giuliani made an appearance earlier in the day on Fox News to speak about his legal challenges in several states on behalf of Trump.

Covid-19 death toll in Italy tops 60,000

Italy has reported 564 Covid-related deaths, down from 662 the day before and taking the official toll since its outbreak began in February to 60,078, according to the Health Ministry data.

The ministry also reported 18,887 new infections over the past 24 hours, down from 21,052 the day before.

Italy, the first Western country to be hit by the epidemic, becomes the sixth nation in the world to surpass 60,000 deaths and the second in Europe after Britain.

It has also registered 1.728 million cases to date.

Turkey records 30,402 daily cases with 195 deaths

Turkey has recorded 30,402 new cases, including asymptomatic ones, over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry data showed.

The Covid-19 death toll rose by 195 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 14,900, the ministry data also showed.

Turkey was on lockdown over the weekend to combat the recent surge in daily deaths, which hit a record of 196 on Saturday, and new infections.

UK sees 231 new deaths

The United Kingdom has recorded 17,272 new cases of Covid-19, up from 15,539 a day earlier and raising the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to over 1,723 million, official data showed.

The country also recorded 231 deaths from the disease, down from 397 a day earlier, taking the total toll measured by the number of deaths within 28 days of a positive test to 61,245.

Pfizer seeks vaccine approval in India

US drug company Pfizer had applied to authorise its novel coronavirus vaccine in India, local media have reported.

Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency reported that the country's drug regulator received Pfizer's application to import, sell, and distribute its vaccine that it developed with German biotechnology partner BioNTech.

It reportedly also sought a waiver for clinical trials in the country.

Meanwhile, public broadcaster Doordashan News tweeted: "#PfizerIndia seeks emergency use nod for #Covid19 vaccine from DCGI."

These came after the UK became the first country to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine earlier this week.

Moscow aims to vaccinate 7M people

Moscow wants to vaccinate up to seven million people, its Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said, as Russia reported yet another record high number of new Covid-19 cases.

Moscow began distributing its Sputnik V Covid-19 shot via 70 clinics on Saturday to the most exposed groups, marking Russia's first large-scale vaccination against the disease.

"In prospect, we have to vaccinate six to seven million people," Sobyanin told state TV Rossiya-1 in an interview published on Sunday.

Eight test positive for virus in Chinese city

Eight people in the northern Chinese city of Manzhouli have coronavirus after everyone in the city was tested following the discovery of two locally acquired infections, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Authorities conducted nucleic acid tests on 203,378 people in the city on the border with Mongolia in two rounds starting November 22 and November 27.

The city had 24 locally acquired cases, Xinhua said. It said 1,239 people who had close contact with them were under medical observation.

Spanish residents divided on taking vaccine

As Spain is planning to vaccinate the population against Covid-19 in 2021, Spanish people are divided on whether the vaccine is safe to take.

Pending approval, Spain's vaccination programme, which will be free and voluntary, is set to start in nursing homes in January.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says he expects to have between 15 and 20 million people vaccinated by June 2021, around a third of the population. To achieve that the authorities will have to reverse the rise in vaccine hesitancy amongst the Spanish population.

The survey, carried out between November 23 and 26 amid 2,130 people by the Center for Sociological Studies, found 55.2 percent of those polled said they would rather wait to see effects of any vaccine before deciding whether or not to take it, an increase of eight percent from the previous survey.

US hits new record with over 230,000 daily infections

The United States notched a record number of virus cases in 24 hours for the third day running

A tally by Johns Hopkins University showed the world's worst-hit country, which has seen a dramatic virus resurgence in recent weeks, reached nearly 230,000 new infections and 2,527 Covid-related deaths on Saturday alone.

For two weeks, the US has regularly topped 2,000 deaths per day, as it had in the spring at the height of the first wave of the country's outbreak.

US health officials warned of a surge after millions of Americans traveled to celebrate last week's Thanksgiving holiday despite pleas from authorities to stay home.

Russia records its highest daily case tally

Russia reported a record high of 29,039 new Covid-19 cases, taking the national total to 2,460,770 since the pandemic began.

Authorities confirmed 457 deaths related to the virus in the past 24 hours, pushing the official national death toll to 43,141.

Europe battles surge in virus deaths in nursing homes

Mortuary workers are again busy around-the-clock in nursing homes and hospices across Europe, amid outbreaks that this time are causing havoc mostly in facilities spared during the spring.

The surge in Europe is happening despite the retaining wall of measures erected since the spring, including facilities tailored only for residents with the virus. It's also pitching authorities and elder care professionals into a race against the clock before mass vaccinations can begin.

In response, Portugal has deployed military units to train nursing home staff in disinfection. In France, where at least 5,000 institutionalised elderly have died in the past month, and in Germany and Italy, where the summer respite has been followed by an upward turn since September, visits by relatives to nursing homes are being restricted again or banned altogether.

Most countries are ramping up screening of workers and residents, trying to prevent spread by asymptomatic virus carriers. The strategy has helped Belgium reduce nursing homes deaths from 63 percent of all virus fatalities before mid-June to 39 percent at the end of November.

Most of California to enter sweeping new lockdown

California's two most densely inhabited regions and its agricultural breadbasket will be under stay-at-home orders by Sunday night as the pandemic strains hospitals in the most populous US state.

Designed to kick in when intensive care units in any of five regions have little remaining capacity, the order affecting Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley will close bars, hair salons and barbershops, and allows restaurants to remain open only for takeout and deli very service.

The shutdowns, which go into effect at 11:59 pm Sunday, are triggered by an order announced Wednesday by Governor Gavin Newsom.

The San Francisco Bay Area will also go into lockdown on Sunday night, under a different set of orders announced Friday by officials there.

More than 25,000 new cases were diagnosed in California on Friday, officials said on Saturday, a record since the pandemic began.