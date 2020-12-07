WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gun attack leaves five south Yemen separatists dead
Dawn attack on the Security Belt separatist force near Lawdar city blamed on suspected Al Qaeda gunmen.
Gun attack leaves five south Yemen separatists dead
This file image shows fighters loyal to Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) pictured in the southern Abyan province. June 24, 2020. / AFP
December 7, 2020

Suspected Al Qaeda gunmen have killed five south Yemen separatists in Abyan province, in the terror group's biggest attack in the region for months.

The five members of the Security Belt separatist force, which is dominated by the Southern Transitional Council (STC), were killed at dawn on the outskirts of Lawdar city, a secessionist security official said on Monday.

"It was gunmen believed to be from Al Qaeda who launched the attack and managed to escape," he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

A medic in Lawdar confirmed the death toll, while Al Qaeda has yet to issue any statements on the attack.

Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula has thrived in the chaos of Yemen's civil war between an internationally recognised government that is supported by a Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-backed Shiite Huthi rebels.

READ MORE: Divide and rule: How the UAE is wreaking havoc in war-torn Yemen

Biggest attack in southern Yemen

Recommended

The United States, which considers AQAP the terror group's most dangerous branch, has carried out a campaign of drone strikes against its leaders for the past two decades.

Monday's attack was the biggest in southern Yemen since August, when Al Qaeda killed a dentist in Al Bayda accused of guiding US drone strikes against its militants and later that month blew up the medical centre in which he worked.

Security Belt forces played a decisive role in fighting against Al Qaeda and the Daesh group, which were forced to withdraw from southern urban centres.

The separatist STC wants the south to secede from the rest of the country, even while it is allied with the central government in a fight against their common foe, the Houthis, in the war.

The government and rebels have been locked in a five-year-old war that has killed tens of thousands — triggering what the UN terms the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

READ MORE: Funding shortage cuts aid to four million in Yemen – UN

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit