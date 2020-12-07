The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has compiled data on the countries hosting the most foreign students in the world and Turkey has taken the 10th spot as it entertained 125,138 students in 2018.

According to the data, the US has topped the list by hosting 987,314 out of 5,571,402 international students in the world who are studying in higher education institutions.

America was followed by the UK who boasted 452,079 students, while Australia took the third spot with 444,514 students.

The Chairman of Turkey's Higher Education Council (YOK), Prof. Dr. Yekta Sarac, said in a statement that the number of international student numbers was 48,183 in 2014 in Turkey.

Sarac said the soaring number flocking to Turkey for higher education was the outcome of Turkey's policy of internationalising the country's education.

By offering a variety of courses and avenues to foreign students, he said, Turkey has become one of the key places for higher education on the global stage.

Sarac said that the number has increased by two and a half times in the last four years, and the increase allowed the country to be recognised among the top hosts in the world.

The share of international students was 1.07 percent in 2014, while this rate rose to 2.24 percent in 2018.

UNESCO releases its data on higher education every two to three years, sometimes more.

”We believe we will see that Turkey will go to higher places in the top 10 countries (in the coming years)," Sarac said.