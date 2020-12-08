As the coronavirus pandemic keeps visitors away, the Louvre is offering time close-up with the "Mona Lisa" and a walk along the French museum's historic rooftop at an auction to help plug a gaping hole in its coronavirus pandemic finances.

The highest bidder will get the chance to witness the annual examination of Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece, usually only glimpsed over the heads of a crowd thronging the portrait.

Also among the two dozen lots going under the hammer is an oil canvas painted in 1962 by Pierre Soulages and held in the artist's private collection, a bespoke timepiece by watch-maker Vacheron Constantin, and a walk along the rooftop of the 800-year-old Louvre palace with French street artist JR.

"The Louvre is suffering like all big museums around the world," said Yann Le Touher, who handles relations with the Louvre's patrons.

READ MORE:Mona Lisa's smile a touch clearer through Louvre's new protective glass

Each year, the "Mona Lisa", perhaps the world's most famous painting, is taken down from the wall and removed from its glass case for a fleeting check. The work, from around 1503, is threatened by a crack.

Some world leaders are among a fortunate few who have in past decades witnessed the event.